Before the Houston Rockets took on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at Toyota Center, the team observed a moment of silence for former first lady Barbara Bush.The day before, Bush passed away in Houston, with family members by her side.Shortly after news of her death went public, the Rockets and the Fertitta family paid their respects to Bush."Our hearts are heavy tonight with the news of our First Lady Barbara Bush's passing from this earth. She brought light and hope into this world, touching countless lives with her generous, kind and fearless heart. Our family was personally blessed by her presence in our lives. To the Bush family, we love you. You are in our hearts and in our prayers today and in the days ahead. Thank you for sharing this remarkable woman with us all," a statement from the team said.