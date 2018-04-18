HIV

Officials say hairdresser sentenced to life for deliberately infecting men with HIV

EMBED </>More Videos

A hairdresser who deliberately tried to infect 10 men with HIV is heading to prison. Daryll Rowe was handed a life sentence Wednesday in Brighton, England. (Sussex Police Department)

BRIGHTON, England --
Officials say a hairdresser who deliberately tried to infect 10 men with HIV is heading to prison. Daryll Rowe was handed a life sentence Wednesday in Brighton, England for his actions.


The 27-year-old man is the first person in the country to be convicted of knowingly setting out to spread the virus. Rowe met his partners on the online dating site Grindr.

STUDY: Drug made in Bay Area stops spread of HIV among gay men

Sussex police said he infected five men and sabotaged the condoms of another five. He would persuade his victims to have unprotected sex by telling them he was clean or negative for HIV, according to police.



During his initial interview, Rowe, denied having HIV and denied infecting others. But, police say evidence proved he had been diagnosed with the disease in April 2015.

Rowe was found guilty by a jury at Lewes Crown Court last November.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
HIVarrestu.s. & worldprisonjailinfectionsentencinggaycourtengland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIV
Lawsuit: CVS revealed HIV status of 6,000 patients
9 personal things Grindr has been revealing about you
Andrew Cunanan: Inside the twisted and mysterious 'Versace' murders
HIV-positive coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing 42 boys
More HIV
Top Stories
'She is in heaven' - President George H.W. Bush
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
Public invited to honor Barbara Bush at Houston City Hall
Barbara Bush's presence felt at presidential library
911 operator sentenced to jail for hanging up on emergency calls
30 hospitalized after crash involving Navasota ISD buses
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Barbara Bush Elementary honors namesake after her passing
Show More
Houston Rockets need better shooting in Game 2 vs. Wolves
Mother dies after nearly getting sucked out of Southwest plane
The deadly path of suspected killer Lois Reiss
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
MUST-SEE: Suspects fail to steal ATM from Pasadena courthouse
More News