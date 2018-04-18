EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3362200" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 : Springtime Linguini

9 oz. uncooked fresh linguini1 1/2 cups GOYA Frozen Peas3 1/2 tbsp. GOYA Olive Oil divided1 tbsp. GOYA Minced Garlic (or 2 garlic cloves, minced)1 small red bell pepper, diced1 small yellow bell pepper, diced1 large leek, cut into 2" slivers1/4 tsp. crushed Aleppo pepper or red pepper flakes3 tbsp. GOYA Lemon Juice2 tsp. grated lemon rind1/4 tsp. salt1/3 cup thinly sliced fresh mint2 oz. slivered Serrano ham (optional)- Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Stir in linguini and cook according to package directions, about 9 minutes. During last 4 minutes, add peas. Drain in colander, reserving cup pasta liquid. Place pasta and peas in pot with reserved cooking liquid.- Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoons oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic, bell peppers, leeks and pepper flakes. Cook 6 minutes, or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.- Add vegetable mixture to pasta pot, along with lemon juice, lemon rind, salt and half of the mint. Toss to combine. Drizzle with remaining oil. Top with remaining mint and Serrano ham, if using.