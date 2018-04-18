FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 - Springtime Linguini

Springtime Linguini from Rebecca Spera
Cooking With ABC13 : Springtime Linguini

Ingredients:

9 oz. uncooked fresh linguini
1 1/2 cups GOYA Frozen Peas
3 1/2 tbsp. GOYA Olive Oil divided
1 tbsp. GOYA Minced Garlic (or 2 garlic cloves, minced)
1 small red bell pepper, diced
1 small yellow bell pepper, diced
1 large leek, cut into 2" slivers
1/4 tsp. crushed Aleppo pepper or red pepper flakes
3 tbsp. GOYA Lemon Juice
2 tsp. grated lemon rind
1/4 tsp. salt
1/3 cup thinly sliced fresh mint
2 oz. slivered Serrano ham (optional)

Instructions

- Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Stir in linguini and cook according to package directions, about 9 minutes. During last 4 minutes, add peas. Drain in colander, reserving cup pasta liquid. Place pasta and peas in pot with reserved cooking liquid.

- Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoons oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic, bell peppers, leeks and pepper flakes. Cook 6 minutes, or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.

- Add vegetable mixture to pasta pot, along with lemon juice, lemon rind, salt and half of the mint. Toss to combine. Drizzle with remaining oil. Top with remaining mint and Serrano ham, if using.

