KATY, Texas (KTRK) --From narcotics busts to simple arrests, members of law enforcement see it all.
In the highest of news, Fort Bend County Constable's Office Pct. 3 came across a big discovery. During a recent arrest, deputies captured what they believe to be the "longest joint" ever.
After measuring the blunt to nearly eight inches long, deputies posted the evidence to Twitter.
"We think we set a record. Looooongest joint ever! Great work from Deputy Ochoa on this arrest. The subject attempted to destroy evidence as well," a tweet stated.
