We think we set a record. Looooongest joint ever! Great work from Deputy Ochoa on this arrest. The subject attempted to destroy evidence as well. pic.twitter.com/hDJNxIU2dy — FBC Constable, Pct.3 (@FBCConstable3) April 18, 2018

From narcotics busts to simple arrests, members of law enforcement see it all.In the highest of news, Fort Bend County Constable's Office Pct. 3 came across a big discovery. During a recent arrest, deputies captured what they believe to be the "longest joint" ever.After measuring the blunt to nearly eight inches long, deputies posted the evidence to Twitter."We think we set a record. Looooongest joint ever! Great work from Deputy Ochoa on this arrest. The subject attempted to destroy evidence as well," a tweet stated.