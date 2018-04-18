Barbara Bush Elementary honors namesake after her passing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3361364" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Choir at Barbara Bush Elementary school honoring their name sake with the school song

The passing of Barbara Bush is being felt by people across the world.The former First Lady's passing is also being felt by a special group of children who got to know Mrs. Bush, thanks to her visits to the school that bears her name.Barbara P. Bush Elementary School takes up a special place in her heart. After all, this was the first school to name itself after the historic American figure.She stopped by every year for more than two decades to read to the kids and to visit with them, a highlight for her and a highlight for the kids, as well.Mrs. Bush made sure the children attending classes knew this place was special to her."She would come here, read to the boys and girls, and then her favorite part after reading to them was that the boys and girls, was the interactive time they had with her. They could ask her whatever they wanted to," said Theresa Rose, principal of Barbara Bush Elementary.Mrs. Bush held more than 25 years' worth of reading sessions with the kids.Even the youngest still remember the time they spent with someone who walked on the world stage."She read us 'Who Was Amelia Earhart' and it was a lot of fun," said student Evan Sutherland.The visits were designed to pass Barbara's love of reading to generations of kids, something their parents are still thankful for to this day."She was a real champion for reading, which my kids love doing," said Evan's father, David Sutherland. "So it was really good that she took the time to visit the school."From murals of the First Lady to a flag that flew over the White House during her time there, this school has a connection to Barbara Bush that will live forever.On Fridays, the entire student body typically sing the school song, but a day after her passing, it filled the hallways and lifted hearts.A few people left flowers outside the school overnight, but the principal tells us the school will gladly accept donations in the memory of Mrs. Bush. Any money raised will buy books for the library.