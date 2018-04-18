Suspects fail to steal ATM from Pasadena courthouse - again

Burglars tried for a second time to steal the ATM from a courthouse in Pasadena.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
For the second time in three days, thieves have tried to steal the ATM from the Harris County Precinct 2 courthouse in Pasadena.


The first unsuccessful attempt to get away with the machine happened Saturday night, when they used a truck to smash into the courthouse on South Richey Road.

They didn't get away with anything.

In this latest incident on Wednesday, police tell us they again used their vehicle to smash into the building, breaking through the plywood that was placed there from the first attempt.



The thieves did not take the machine and might not get their hands on any money, either.

Authorities say that the ATM company removed all the cash from the machine on Tuesday.

Workers are cleaning up the mess from the second failed attempt and will board up the building again.

