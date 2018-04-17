Eyewitness News anchors and reporters shared their memories and kind words to the woman who was both a wife and mother of a U.S. presidents.
What I remember about Mrs. #BarbaraBush is that as a Houstonian, she truly enjoyed her city. We would see her out often, including Christmas brunch at her favorite Chinese restaurant. Always willing to stop for a pic. #abc13 coverage: https://t.co/wflCxHdjww pic.twitter.com/PvVa2Otjzf— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) April 18, 2018
Former President George H.W. Bush called his wife Barbara #TheSilverFox They’re marriage & love is a true inspiration! Being married for so many years is something I admire! One can only be so blessed & lucky to have the love of their life through so many years. #RIPBarbaraBush pic.twitter.com/3oISnmYkdT— Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) April 17, 2018
RIP Mrs. Bush. These pics show candid moments between She & President Bush. They were married 73 years. These pics from the Bush Library & Museum. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/9B79Pq9FK1— Kevin Quinn (@imkevinquinn) April 17, 2018