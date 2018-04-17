BARBARA BUSH

What we remember about Barbara Bush's legacy, from Eyewitness News anchors and reporters

EMBED </>More Videos

Remembering Barbara Bush: 1925-2018

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Barbara Bush was the pillar of strength for her family and was admired throughout the country.

Eyewitness News anchors and reporters shared their memories and kind words to the woman who was both a wife and mother of a U.S. presidents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushpoliticsgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Mayor Sylvester Turner remembers Barbara Bush
Longtime friend Pete Roussel remembers 'Bar' Bush
Family offers update on President George H.W. Bush
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
How the Bushes chose Houston as a home
More barbara bush
SOCIETY
Mayor Sylvester Turner remembers Barbara Bush
Family offers update on President George H.W. Bush
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
How the Bushes chose Houston as a home
President George W. Bush posts statement on mother's death
More Society
Top Stories
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Mayor Sylvester Turner remembers Barbara Bush
Family offers update on President George H.W. Bush
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
Longtime friend Pete Roussel remembers 'Bar' Bush
How the Bushes chose Houston as a home
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Show More
Outpouring of support for former First Lady at Bush Library
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
More News