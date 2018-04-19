HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Petersen Elementary is one of the oldest schools in the Houston Independent School District and the school library's books are old, too.
ABC13 found one book on presidential history that listed George H.W. Bush as the most recent president.
"The average age of my books are from 1984," said Principal Danitra Arredondo. "Here we are in 2018...and 1984? So the information, the history, the science, it's all out of date."
According to officials, 94 percent of students at Petersen Elementary are economically disadvantaged. Many of them do not have computers and tablets at home. The books in the school library are their only learning materials for important standardized tests like STAAR.
"I can't change home. I can't change what they do or do not have, but I can change what we provide to them every single day," Arredondo said. "They have enough obstacles that they are trying to overcome."
But HISD currently has a $115 million budget shortfall. Teachers, bus drivers and custodians are being cut at schools across the district.
"We do not have the money to make this a priority because to me teachers are the most priority, making our schools hold," explained HISD Trustee Wanda Adams.
If you would like to donate books or money, go to HISD's library services website.