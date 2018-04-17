STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

These products will help you clean your home for under $10

Check out these cleaning products you can get for less than $10 on Amazon. (KTRK)

Spring cleaning goes beyond mopping, vacuuming and dusting. You might also need to take care of your windows, wood floors and cabinets.

Here are products that can help you do that, and they can all be found on Amazon for under $10.

For your cabinets, try Parker & Bailey Kitchen Cabinet Cream for $7 per bottle.

Want crystal clear windows? Try Hope's Perfect Glass Cleaner for $6 per bottle.

On your wood floors, check out Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner Spray. It's $8 on Amazon.

Another item that's handy to keep around the house is a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. For only $6.94, it takes off every scuff, handprint and even grease!

Here are some tips for deep cleaning for spring.

