Police have arrested the man accused of causing the deadly multi-vehicle crash at South Post Oak and Gasmer on April 2nd.Tarus Lawson, 42, was arrested and charged with manslaughter almost two weeks after the deadly crash.Authorities say Lawson will also face parole violations for his three prior DWI charges in addition to aggravated assault and manslaughter charges. He's being held with no bond."He took my mom's husband away. He took my kids' grandfather away. I want him to rot in prison," daughter Jennifer Rojas said.Eyewitnesses told police Lawson was swerving in and out of traffic. An off-duty Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputy, said she smelled a chemical odor on him she believed to be PCP. She also noticed Lawson had slurred speech and a hard time standing.According to court records, accident reconstruction showed he was travelling 67 mph when he crashed into Juan Ortiz's truck and he did not brake. Eyewitnesses questioned why Lawson was not arrested on the scene. Rojas questioned it, too.Lawson has a criminal record that also includes charges for aggravated assault and causing serious bodily injury."He's been under the influence driving before. That's ridiculous. He's been given several chances. I hope this is the one that locks him up for life," Rojas said. "I want him to spend the rest of his life thinking about what he did to my family."Ortiz was laid to rest on Tuesday. His wife was unable to attend the funeral because of her injuries.