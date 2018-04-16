The all clear has been given near three Pasadena schools after a suspect who allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers was caught.Authorities tell ABC13 the incident happened around 4 a.m. and lasted for about three hours.The Pasadena Police Department tweeted Monday morning that it was urging all citizens to stay out of the area around Bondy Intermediate, Turner Elementary and Pasadena Memorial High School while officers searched for the suspect.At one point, authorities say he was seen jumping fences. He is in custody.Parents can now drop their children off at the schools.No officers were hurt.