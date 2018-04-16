Georgia man kills wife in front of kids and then himself

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say three children under the age of 10 are now without their parents after a horrific murder-suicide in Georgia. (KTRK)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia --
Police in Georgia say a man who killed his wife with his three kids inside their apartment dropped his children off at a front leasing office before killing himself.

Investigators said Kalvin Wright's children told police their father shot their mother on Saturday morning, according to WGCL-TV.

All three children are under the age of 10.

Police found Wright's body inside the apartment along with the body of his wife, 33-year-old Gentrorica Wright.

Their three children are now being cared for by family members.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmurder suicideGeorgia
Top Stories
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
How Barbara Bush influenced Mattress Mack's giving
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
Cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy
Show More
Harden-led Rockets defeat T-Wolves to take 1-0 series lead
Thief caught on camera stealing package from home
Digital Deal of the Day
Selena remembered: 22 years after her death
Man shot on Facebook Live following commands, family says
More News