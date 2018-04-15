Man shot on Facebook Live breathing 80 percent on his own and following commands, family says

The family of Devyn Holmes says doctors are keeping him sedated to allow his brain to heal after being shot in the head on Easter Sunday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man who was shot during a Facebook Live stream on Easter Sunday is breathing 80 percent on his own, his family posted on his GoFundMe account.

The post also states that Devyn Holmes opened his eyes and is following commands such as wiggling his toes and raising two fingers.

Holmes was shot in the head early Easter Sunday morning while sitting in a car at a gas station on Almeda and Southmore.

RELATED: Facebook Live captures moment Houston man accidentally shot in head outside gas station
Devyn Holmes was left in critical condition after being shot accidentally by a woman playing with a gun outside a Houston gas station.



Police say he was with two other people, playing with two guns while broadcasting on Facebook Live. In the video, Cassandra Damper is seen holding a gun and pointing it at the camera.

Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
Sheree Holmes said the woman accused of accidentally shooting her son is getting off too easy.


Seconds later, she is seen pointing the gun at Holmes' head, then pulling the trigger.

Damper is charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.

Facebook Live shooter in court Thursday for new charge
The woman accused of shooting a man in the head on Facebook Live will be back in court Thursday morning.

Off-duty firefighter helped save man's life in Facebook Live shooting
Firefighter speaks out after saving man shot during Facebook Live video

