HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The man who was shot during a Facebook Live stream on Easter Sunday is breathing 80 percent on his own, his family posted on his GoFundMe account.
The post also states that Devyn Holmes opened his eyes and is following commands such as wiggling his toes and raising two fingers.
Holmes was shot in the head early Easter Sunday morning while sitting in a car at a gas station on Almeda and Southmore.
Police say he was with two other people, playing with two guns while broadcasting on Facebook Live. In the video, Cassandra Damper is seen holding a gun and pointing it at the camera.
Seconds later, she is seen pointing the gun at Holmes' head, then pulling the trigger.
Damper is charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.
