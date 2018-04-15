3 men wounded in drive-by shooting at southwest Houston apartment complex

EMBED </>More Videos

3 people shot after drive-by shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are working to figure out who shot three men outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on West Bellfort around 12:30 a.m.

According to reports, the victims said they were walking around the apartments when a car drove by and started shooting.

Two of the victims were shot in the leg, and the other man was shot in the back. All three victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the cause of the shooting could be gang related.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drive by shootingman shotman injuredhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police investigating 2 bodies found in burning vehicle
Dive team called to investigate van in water at Sheldon Lake
Starbucks CEO apologizes to two black men arrested in Philadelphia
Sobering study: Limit alcohol to 1 drink per day
Man shot and killed in AMC Gulf Pointe parking lot
Massive gator spotted in Pearland neighborhood
Man shot in face during attempted carjacking
Mystery woman with facial tattoos wanted in clinic crime
Show More
13-year-old with autism found safe in Houston
Texans Cheerleader tryouts bring out hundreds of candidates
Hail and structure damages reported across area
Man charged in shooting death of worker at construction site
Former ABC13 consumer reporter shares epilepsy struggle
More News