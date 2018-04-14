ANAHEIM, Calif. --Get ready Pixar fans, Pixar Fest is about to begin at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. The festival will bring guests together to celebrate friendship and beyond starting Friday through Sept. 3 at the Disneyland resorts.
This first-ever Pixar Fest showcases some of the beloved stories from Pixar Animation Studios in new ways at both parks, with characters and experiences from films like "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Coco" and "Up."
Guests will join the fun as they experience a new nighttime spectacular, the return of two favorite parades with fresh new Pixar surprises, exclusive event merchandise, and so much more.
A new fireworks show, "Together Forever - A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular," will celebrate the heart of Pixar as it lights up the sky over Disneyland, connecting guests with characters they've come to know and love. You may see Buzz Lightyear flying around and the house from "Up" floating around the famous castle. Along with dazzling pyrotechnics and memorable music, the heartwarming show celebrates the theme of friendship, an ever-present concept in Pixar animation.
The "Paint the Night" parade is back at Disney California Adventure, as well as the Pixar Play parade
Southern California residents will get a special discount if you visit before May 24. For more information, visit Disneyland.com/SoCal.
12 Must-Do Experiences During Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort
(via http://disneylandnews.com)
- Experience "Together Forever - A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular" from multiple Disneyland Park locations: This new multimedia fireworks show immerses guests into a story of friendship featuring your favorite Pixar characters with the use of projection mapping on iconic locations including Sleeping Beauty Castle, the water screens of the Rivers of America, the facade of "it's a small world" and the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A.
- Be dazzled by the "Paint the Night" parade: The nighttime parade with more than 1 million brilliant lights returns, this time making its way through Disney California Adventure. Becoming even more super in June, "Paint the Night" adds a new float inspired by "The Incredibles" and "Incredibles 2."
- Check out what's new in the "Pixar Play Parade": For the first time, "Pixar Play Parade" makes its way through Disneyland Park. This interactive, daytime parade gets even more playful with three new story elements featuring the iconic Pixar Lamp and Ball from the original Pixar short, "Luxo Jr.," and characters from "Up," and "Inside Out."
- Dine at Alien Pizza Planet: Everyone's favorite green Space Aliens have invaded Disneyland Resort and transformed Redd Rockett's Pizza Port at Disneyland Park into Alien Pizza Planet. Inspired by the family restaurant frequented by Andy (and his toys) in "Toy Story," the restaurant serves a few new pizzas and other creatively themed menu items.
- Take a ride on Pixar attractions at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure: For 20 years, Disney Parks and Pixar Animation Studios have collaborated on attractions and experiences inspired by the colorful worlds of Pixar films. Guests at the Disneyland Resort now enjoy more than a dozen experiences that immerse them in the worlds of some favorite Pixar stories, including Toy Story Mania! and Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage.
- Taste Pixar-inspired eats and treats: Guests will discover creatively themed food and beverage offerings around every corner, inspired by Pixar stories and characters. Among the many fun food items are a "Monsters, Inc."-themed chilled noodle salad at Lucky Fortune Cookery (with noodles that change colors!), a "Ratatouille"-inspired three course dinner at Café Orleans, and new churro flavors, including the "Coco"-inspired Coco Churro (Frontierland churro cart) and the "Up"-inspired multi-colored fruity churro with lemon sugar (Main Street, U.S.A. churro cart).
- See which Pixar friends you can find on the Disneyland Monorail: During Pixar Fest, the monorail fleet gets a new look with characters from "The Incredibles" and "Finding Nemo." This highway in the sky offers transportation to Downtown Disney with aerial views of the theme parks while on the 2.5-mile route.
- Enjoy Pixar delights in Downtown Disney: Pixar fun expands to Downtown Disney with colorful Pixar-inspired topiaries in six different locations, plus a variety of Pixar-themed treats at Marceline's Confectionery.
- Meet some of your favorite Pixar pals: Guests may meet some of their favorite Pixar pals at Paradise Gardens in Disney California Adventure, such as Buzz Lightyear and Woody, Russell and Dug, Flik and Atta, Mike and Sulley, and Mr. and Mrs. Incredible.
- Dance and sing along to live Pixar musical performances: Disneyland Resort musicians also celebrate the theme of friendship with renditions of "You've Got a Friend in Me" from "Toy Story" in both parks. In Disney California Adventure, a zany, new seven-piece band, TripleDent Gum presents The Pixarmonic Orchestra, performs a fun-filled repertoire of songs from Pixar films.
- Draw favorite Pixar characters at Animation Academy: In Disney California Adventure, guests will learn to draw their favorite Pixar characters such as Sulley, Dug, Edna Mode, Jack-Jack, Bing Bong and more with the artists at Animation Academy. Drawing classes typically occur every 30 minutes and guests may take home their art as a souvenir.
- Exchange tokens of friendship: Guests may celebrate their own friendships with Pixar-themed friendship items, such as the "Finding Nemo" and "Finding Dory" souvenir light-up sippers and Pixar Fest friendship bracelets, available at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.