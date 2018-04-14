Tourist robbed at knife-point of 'Make America Great Again' hat in Union Square

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened at the Union Square subway station.

Eyewitness News
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan --
Police have released the sketch of one of two men wanted for robbing a tourist at knifepoint because of his hat.

Authorities say the 18-year-old from Denmark was walking in to the Union Square subway station during rush hour Thursday when a man removed his "Make America Great Again" hat off his head.

The victim tried to get his hat back, but the other suspect then threatened him with a knife.

The two suspects then ran off.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberydonald trumptouristsubway crimeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hail and structure damages
After storms clear, cooling temps and a great finish to the weekend
Security guard shot outside sports bar in east Harris County
US, UK and France launch Syria strikes targeting chemical weapons
2-year-old killed after tree falls on home during storm
Details revealed in teen's suffocation death inside van
Trump orders retaliatory strike on Syria after chemical attack
Texas leaders react after Trump orders strike on Syria
Show More
Multistate E. coli outbreak traced to romaine lettuce from Arizona
Man gets life in prison for toilet dunking death of ex's baby
Man accused of punching elderly couple at dog park
Houston man gets 55 years for woman's brutal gang rape
Police: Woman who drove SUV w/ family off CA cliff was drunk
More News