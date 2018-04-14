2-year-old killed after tree falls on home during storm

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTRK) --
Eyewitness News has learned that a 2-year-old girl is dead following a line of storms that went through Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana Saturday.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, a large tree fell on the family's home around 12:30 a.m. fatally striking the girl.

Authorities said a 15-month-old boy and four other adults were in the RV, but were not injured.

There have been 11 reported tornadoes across the south overnight, 5 in Louisiana, 4 in Arkansas and 2 in Texas.
