Jose Altuve takes selfie with Astros fan at H-E-B

Jose Altuve takes selfie with Astros fan at H-E-B (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Next time you're at H-E-B, you may want to watch out for an Astros player.

Yes, they're normal people like us, so it's not unusual to be able to spot them at your local grocery store.

Belkis Bustamante was shopping at H-E-B on W. Alabama Street when she spotted the World Series champion Jose Altuve.

Bustamante said she was amazed when she saw Altuve doing some grocery shopping and immediately asked him for a picture.

The woman said she had the opportunity to not only take a picture with the American League MVP, but also to tell him that she was proud of him for putting Venezuela in a positive light.

Bestumante was so excited that she didn't remember what the Astros player had in his cart, but she said she does remember how nice and humble the player was.

RELATED: Jose Altuve is so huggable to everyone!

Everybody loves Astros slugger Jose Altuve!

