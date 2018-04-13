Texas leaders react after Trump orders strike on Syria

Tonight's military actions in Syria are a clear message to the Assad regime the U.S. & our allies will not tolerate the use of chemical weapons. Russia & Iran must end support for this barbaric regime & work with international community to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) April 14, 2018

On Syria we faced a terrible, tough choice: Do nothing as chemical weapons are used to kill children, inaction may lead others to use CW OR take military action that risks American lives, could escalate to perpetual war, create a failed state ripe for terrorist leadership. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) April 14, 2018

The President and the American people should not allow the Congress to stay on the sidelines of a decision about conflict/war in Syria. The Congress must vote on an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF). No more Monday morning quarterbacking. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) April 14, 2018

