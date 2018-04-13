POLITICS

Texas leaders react after Trump orders strike on Syria

Secretary of Defense says the use of chemical weapons is inexcusable. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
Texas' congressional delegation took to social media to react shortly after President Donald Trump announced a retaliatory strike on Syria following last week's chemical weapon attack.

Trump made the announcement Friday night in an address to the nation from the White House.

Congressman Michael McCaul, who serves on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said the president's actions send a "clear message to the Assad regime the U.S. & our allies will not tolerate the use of chemical weapons."



Texas Senator John Cornyn had just a one-word response to the president's announcement:


Congressman Joaquin Castro, who represents the San Antonio area, said U.S. leaders faced "a terrible, tough choice":

