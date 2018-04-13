Suspect who led deputies on chase in Galveston County dies

A driver who deputies say crashed while trying to get away from them has died.Deputies say the crash happened in the 3400 block of State Highway 146 around 2 a.m. this morning after they responded to a report about a suspicious vehicle halfway in the road and halfway in a ditch on Avenue D in Bacliff.Deputies said the driver showed signs of intoxication before he fled the scene, reaching up to 90 mph as he entered the Seabrook area.The chase ended when the suspect's vehicle went airborne and hit a concrete wall. He was the only one in the vehicle, authorities said.The driver was flown by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he later died. He has not been identified at this time.