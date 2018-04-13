HOUSTON, Texas --It's official: The time to update closets and homes is now.
A new season means fresh styles and the opportunity to go beyond your usual favorite spots to explore the markets dotting the April event calendar. Here's where to shop in Houston right now:
Indochino
Guys need new duds, too, and Indochino at The Galleria on Level One (next to Topshop) is at the ready, delivering customized suiting options in four weeks to gents who want to step out of the usual. Customers choose a style and then have the option to customize the suit, jacket, dress shirts, and other elements - just the way they want. The process can be done in-store or online.
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.