FOOD & DRINK

Nope! Brewery serves up 'tarantula burger' for Exotic Meat Month

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest burger at Bull City Burger Brewery has many locals screaming. (KTRK)

DURHAM, North Carolina --
Ever think ... "Man, I wish I could eat a tarantula burger right now?" If you answered yes, then you might want to plan a trip to North Carolina

For Exotic Meat Month, a celebration of the restaurant's anniversary where it serves burgers made from meats from around the world, Bull City Burger is serving up a juicy burger with a huge, hairy zebra tarantula on top!



So, how can you get your hands on the eight-legged beef sandwich?

Well, the Tarantula Challenge (that's what they're calling it) is by lottery only.

Yep, it's a limited challenge that you not only have to willingly sign up for, but you have to wait to see if you're one of the lucky few selected.



So you're chosen, you get the burger down, now what? Well, you get a free T-shirt!

Those brave enough can enter the contest in the restaurant, then they have to watch Facebook, Twitter, and the company's website to see whether their ticket is drawn.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodanimalsbuzzworthytrendingtarantulau.s. & worldDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Heinz likely to debut mixture of ketchup, mayonnaise
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - Shrimp & Rice
Burger Challenge: Can you eat a 6-pound burger in 60 minutes?
Craving Sour Patch Kids? You can now grab the candy-infused ice cream at Walmart
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
TSU assistant baseball coach suspended after arrest
Judge denies change of venue request in couple's murder trial
Severe storms possible late Friday into Saturday
HPD officer in critical condition after golf cart crash
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in California
Man in brawl at Apple Store says fight was misunderstanding
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Show More
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI director: 'LEAKER & LIAR'
911: 'Oh God, he told me killed his baby'
3 robbers on the run after police chase, crash in N. Harris County
Juuling: Are your kids doing it?
Repeat DWI offender may have used PCP before deadly crash
More News