SPORTS

Former public address announcer for Houston Rockets and University of Houston has died

EMBED </>More Videos

Former public address announcer for Rockets and UH has died. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mark Seegers, a former public address announcer for the Houston Rockets and University of Houston's football and basketball teams, has died.

He was 60 years old. According to an obituary, Seegers courageous battle with cancer came to an end on April 6.

Seegers served as the announcer for the Rockets for 14 years and UH for 18 years.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of former PA announcer Mark Seegers," the men's basketball team said in a tweet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketsuniversity of houstonHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mother of 4 aims to become oldest Texans cheerleader ever
Astros look for jolt from returning Gurriel against Rangers
One-of-a-kind railcar driven by Roy Hofheinz now up for sale
ESPN+, the new ESPN streaming service, is here
More Sports
Top Stories
HPD officer in critical condition after golf cart crash
Man in brawl at Apple Store says fight was misunderstanding
3 robbers on the run after police chase, crash in N. Harris County
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Repeat DWI offender may have used PCP before deadly crash
Storms Friday could be severe if they 'bust the cap'
Mother of 4 aims to become oldest Texans cheerleader ever
Plan ahead for road closures during Houston Art Car Parade
Show More
Music, movies and Bollywood: Free things to do in Houston
Dentist accused of abusing patient, told him 'You're so cute'
You could be at the helm of mission control at NASA in Houston
Time running out to get cash back if you own an original PS3
Here's what replaced the iconic 'We Love Houston' sign
More News