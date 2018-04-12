Dive into the Houston area's best pools

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
From a family water park to a high-end, sky-high pool, these are the best places to take a dip in the Houston area.

Post Oak Hotel
The Post Oak Hotel is owned by Houston's favorite billionaire, Tilman Fertitta, so you know the pool is out of this world.
Marquis Marriot Houston
Don't feel like tubing down a natural river like a commoner? The Marriot Marquis Houston has a lazy river on the roof.

Market Square Tower
Be the envy of all your Instagram followers by taking a dip in Market Square Tower's clear-bottom pool that hangs 500-feet above downtown Houston. The only catch is the pool is only accessible to residents and their guests. Start rubbing elbows now!

Four Seasons Hotel
Staycations don't have to be lame. Grab a drink and lounge near this luxury pool that's surrounded by a beautiful wood deck. You'll swear you're in the Caribbean.

Pirate's Bay Water Park
Waterslides more your style? Pirate's Bay Water Park in Baytown is the perfect place for the aquatic thrill-seekers.

El Campo Backyard Oasis
The world's biggest backyard swimming pool is in El Campo. However, after people swarmed the home to take a dip in the record-setting swimming pool, it is no longer open to the public.
