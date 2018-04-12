EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3333169" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Marla Carter reports from the scene of a wreck involving a Fort Bend ISD school bus.

A Fort Bend ISD bus was involved in a crash with a car Thursday afternoon in southwest Houston.The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Blue Ridge Road.Fort Bend ISD officials confirmed eight Willowridge High School students were on the bus at the time. Five of the students were taken to a hospital as a precaution. A principal picked up the other three students.Two people from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital as well. There's no immediate word on their conditions.