HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Fort Bend ISD bus was involved in a crash with a car Thursday afternoon in southwest Houston.
The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Blue Ridge Road.
Fort Bend ISD officials confirmed eight Willowridge High School students were on the bus at the time. Five of the students were taken to a hospital as a precaution. A principal picked up the other three students.
Two people from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital as well. There's no immediate word on their conditions.