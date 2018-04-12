5 students injured in Fort Bend ISD school bus accident

EMBED </>More Videos

5 students injured in accident involving Fort Bend ISD school bus, Marla Carter reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Fort Bend ISD bus was involved in a crash with a car Thursday afternoon in southwest Houston.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Blue Ridge Road.

Fort Bend ISD officials confirmed eight Willowridge High School students were on the bus at the time. Five of the students were taken to a hospital as a precaution. A principal picked up the other three students.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Marla Carter reports from the scene of a wreck involving a Fort Bend ISD school bus.


Two people from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital as well. There's no immediate word on their conditions.

EMBED More News Videos

Witness talks about hearing 'loud boom' and coming to driver's aid after school bus crash

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashschool bus accidentschool busfort bend isdMissouri City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wild brawl breaks out at Apple Store at Baybrook Mall
Man sentenced in Humble boy's death charged with DWI again
Storms Friday could be severe if they 'bust the cap'
Repeat DWI offender may have used PCP before deadly crash
Man dead after shooting at business in north Houston
Houston mother fighting to stay afloat after husband's deportation
Wind and burning pine needles spread fire to 3 homes
13-year-old accused in fatal shooting no longer on the run
Show More
Car taken from mansion recovered after home invasion
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell turns himself in on fraud charges
HPD arrests 122 sex trade suspects so far in 2018
Astros' McCullers advocating for free pet neutering
Twins retire from Houston Police Department
More News