Green jacket ✅ Chick-fil-A ✅ pic.twitter.com/QEp8yWZcDv — CFA THE WOODLANDS (@thewoodlandscfa) April 11, 2018

Days after the biggest win of his career, Masters champion and Spring resident Patrick Reed made a stop at an all-too familiar place (for most of us).Reed, donned in his green Masters jacket, made a stop at the Chick-fil-A on Sawdust Road in The Woodlands.With a huge smile and his wife in the passenger seat, Reed surprised those at the restaurant."Look who we had the pleasure of serving today at our Sawdust Road Chick-fil-A drive-thru!!" a tweet said.Hey, even a Masters champion enjoys a good sandwich!