Masters champion Patrick Reed makes stop at The Woodlands Chick-fil-A

Masters champion Patrick Reed makes stop at Chick-fil-A. (KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Days after the biggest win of his career, Masters champion and Spring resident Patrick Reed made a stop at an all-too familiar place (for most of us).

Reed, donned in his green Masters jacket, made a stop at the Chick-fil-A on Sawdust Road in The Woodlands.

With a huge smile and his wife in the passenger seat, Reed surprised those at the restaurant.

"Look who we had the pleasure of serving today at our Sawdust Road Chick-fil-A drive-thru!!" a tweet said.

Hey, even a Masters champion enjoys a good sandwich!

