HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell is expected to make his first appearance Thursday in a Louisiana courtroom on fraud charges.
Caldwell is accused of selling more than one million dollars in worthless bonds to investors.
In an ABC13 exclusive interview last month, Caldwell said he's innocent, that the bonds are legitimate and that anyone who asked for their money back, got it.
"Every single person who has asked for their money back has gotten their money back," Caldwell's attorney Dan Cogdell said at a press conference.