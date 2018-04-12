Houston Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell expected to turn himself in on fraud charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Mega-church pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell is expected to appear in Federal court in Shreveport (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell is expected to make his first appearance Thursday in a Louisiana courtroom on fraud charges.

Caldwell is accused of selling more than one million dollars in worthless bonds to investors.

In an ABC13 exclusive interview last month, Caldwell said he's innocent, that the bonds are legitimate and that anyone who asked for their money back, got it.

"Every single person who has asked for their money back has gotten their money back," Caldwell's attorney Dan Cogdell said at a press conference.
EMBED More News Videos

Lawyer for Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell addresses fraud charges today

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationfraudHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man accused of drugging and raping girl as she slept
HPD arrests 122 sex trade suspects so far in 2018
Fort Bend ISD school bus involved in crash
Ex-Texas congressman Steve Stockman convicted of fraud
Mom gets 4 years for leaving newborn covered in ants
Report names states with highest life expectancy
Astros' limited $11K Fan Ring sells out in a matter of days
Rockets' James Harden covers GQ for his 'wild style'
Show More
Texas EquuSearch joins search for missing woman in Clear Lake
$30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip
Masters champion Patrick Reed makes stop at Chick-fil-A
Mayor unveils renovation plans at iconic Sears site
Couple adopts 10th child and reunites boy with his 2 sisters
More News