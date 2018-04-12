Hate traffic in Chambers County? Now's your chance to be heard

If you live in Chambers County, today you get the chance to weigh in on a long-range transportation plan through the year 2045.The Houston Galveston Area Council is hosting a meeting tonight at Eagle Pointe Golf Club in Mont Belvieu, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.The 2045 Regional Transportation Plan -- or RTP -- prioritizes projects in our eight-county region.Transportation projects going after federal dollars must be included in the plan in order to get funding.Tonight you can share the traffic concerns affecting your neighborhood.12450 Eagle Pointe Dr.Mont Belvieu, TX 77523