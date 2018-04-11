SPORTS

Houston Texans reveal 2018 preseason opponents

We now know who the Texans will face in 2018.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans will kick off the preseason portion of their 2018 campaign against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team announced its four preseason opponents, who also include the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and the Dallas Cowboys.

While the Texans did not immediately announce dates and times of the games, they confirmed that they will alternate road and home games for the four weeks of the preseason.

All games will be shown on ABC13.

Here is the order of the preseason games:
  • Week 1: at Kansas City
  • Week 2: vs. San Francisco
  • Week 3: at Los Angeles Rams
  • Week 4: vs. Dallas


The Houston-Dallas game is the 10th preseason matchup between the two in-state rivals. The 2017 preseason game was cancelled due to Hurricane Harvey.

The Texans will host the Cowboys once again in the 2018 regular season.

