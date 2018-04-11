Houston Texans reveal 2018 preseason opponents

Week 1: at Kansas City

The Houston Texans will kick off the preseason portion of their 2018 campaign against the Kansas City Chiefs.The team announced its four preseason opponents, who also include the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and the Dallas Cowboys.While the Texans did not immediately announce dates and times of the games, they confirmed that they will alternate road and home games for the four weeks of the preseason.All games will be shown on ABC13.Here is the order of the preseason games:The Houston-Dallas game is the 10th preseason matchup between the two in-state rivals. The 2017 preseason game was cancelled due to Hurricane Harvey.The Texans will host the Cowboys once again in the 2018 regular season.