If you want to add your name to a piece of Houston Astros history, now is the time!Starting Wednesday, fans can buy a World Champions commemorative brick that will be placed at Minute Maid Park.There are different sizes to choose from, with the option of engraving a personal message on each brick.The commemorative brick, which starts at $189, is sold on a first-come, first-served basis.To make your purchase, visit the Astros' website