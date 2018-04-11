KLEIN ISD

Students across the Houston area may have experienced issues taking the STAAR test Tuesday, Texas Education Agency confirmed.TEA said there was a temporary disruption in the online version of the test. The students were logged out and unable to log back in.At the time of the issue, there were approximately 104,000 students taking the test across the state, TEA said.Only about 40,000 students were affected. The issue was resolved in about 20 minutes.Several districts were affected by the glitch, including Houston ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Klein ISD, Katy ISD, Alief ISD, Dickinson ISD, Alvin ISD, Friendswood ISD, Spring Branch ISD and Spring ISD.No student information was lost during the delay in service."I think any little glitch like that can throw them off and kind of let them lose their focus," said Klein ISD parent Shera Meyers.Approximately 345 students in Klein ISD experienced an interruption in testing.School officials said about 100 students were impacted by testing issues. The issues lasted from 15 minutes to an hour.Full statement from the district:About 900 students were impacted by the issue, school officials said. All students were able to complete their tests.In a letter to parents, the district acknowledged that students were affected by the outage.Full letter sent to parents:Just two years ago, the TEA waived STAAR test requirements for fifth and eighth grade students for the 2015-2016 school year due to ongoing reporting issues with the state's testing vendor.