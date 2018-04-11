TRAFFIC

Get ready for weekend closures on SH-288 now through the summer

Here is a look at the progress on Highway 288. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you drive Highway 288, you've seen all of that construction for the new toll lanes.

Starting this month, there will be a series of total weekend closures near the South Loop, as work accelerates in that area.

The contractors are building new direct connectors between the 610 South Loop at Highway 288 (from 610 Eastbound to SH-288 Northbound, and 610 Westbound to SH-288 Southbound).

They will also be tearing down the old ramps. The closures are scheduled for various weekends between now and August.

Also in the coming weeks, crews will be closing the SH-288 Southbound exit to Bellfort, in order to build a new exit ramp at that heavily-traveled zone.

The whole project is still on track to finish in the second quarter of 2019.

RELATED: 1000 days of massive construction on Highway 288

Here's a look at what to expect from the construction on SH-288.

