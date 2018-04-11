HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We'll know Wednesday who the playoff-bound Houston Rockets will be playing in the first round of the Western Conference.
Their final game is Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., Houston time, against the Kings in Sacramento, but they'll likely have to wrap up the regular season without the help of forward Luc Mbah a Moute.
Mbah a Moute dislocated his right shoulder coming down from a dunk during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday.
He went straight to the locker room.
The same injury happened to Mbah a Moute in December, causing him to sit out for about 15 games in a month.
Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said an MRI will be performed on Mbah a Moute Wednesday.
D'Antoni said the injury this time around does not look as severe as it did in December.
The Rockets defeated the Lakers 105-99 at Staples Center.
Tickets for the first playoff game are on sale now.
We checked, and they're going for about $80.
If you want to sit courtside like some of the celebrities in Houston, you'll have to shell out at least $5,000 each.