Rockets prepare for final game of regular season, key player injured

The Houston Rockets are looking for a win in their final game of the season. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We'll know Wednesday who the playoff-bound Houston Rockets will be playing in the first round of the Western Conference.

Their final game is Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., Houston time, against the Kings in Sacramento, but they'll likely have to wrap up the regular season without the help of forward Luc Mbah a Moute.

Mbah a Moute dislocated his right shoulder coming down from a dunk during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday.

He went straight to the locker room.

The same injury happened to Mbah a Moute in December, causing him to sit out for about 15 games in a month.

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said an MRI will be performed on Mbah a Moute Wednesday.

D'Antoni said the injury this time around does not look as severe as it did in December.

The Rockets defeated the Lakers 105-99 at Staples Center.

Tickets for the first playoff game are on sale now.

We checked, and they're going for about $80.

If you want to sit courtside like some of the celebrities in Houston, you'll have to shell out at least $5,000 each.
