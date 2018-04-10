We're getting our first look at video of a frightening purse snatching incident that happened in February outside a Houston pawn shop.Crime Stoppers said the purse snatcher violently knocked a woman to the ground, and police need your help to find him.The video just released by authorities shows the man pulling the woman down to the pavement outside a pawn shop at 13801 South Post Oak at W. Orem Drive.Surveillance video shows the man dragging the woman for several feet before yanking the purse from her arm.Authorities said the woman suffered some bruising in the Feb. 5 incident.If you know who this man is, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.You can also make an anonymous tip online at