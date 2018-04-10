Teenager 'possibly endangered,' last seen at Walmart with unknown man

GUILFORD COUNTY, North Carolina --
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Deputies said 15-year-old Amelia Hill, who was reported missing on Saturday, was possibly spotted by a surveillance camera at the Randleman Walmart.

According to ABC News, authorities are now working on obtaining search warrants so they can pore over the teen's social media accounts.

A female believed to be Amelia and an unknown man were captured on surveillance camera at the Randleman Walmart between 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Monday.



They were believed to be traveling in a white four-door Ford F-250 pickup.

She is a white female with dark hair, 4'11", and weighs approximately 90 pounds.



Anyone with information on Amelia's location or the identity of the man in the surveillance photo is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at (336) 641-3355.
