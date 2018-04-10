Police are searching for a 23-year-old woman who is accused of attacking her 76-year-old live-in boyfriend.According to court documents, the attack happened last month at the apartment the couple shared in the 300 block of N. 2nd Street in La Porte.The elderly man, who we are not identifying as investigators are treating him as a victim, told police he found a text on Jessica Roth's phone stating that she "wanted him dead."He told detectives about an alleged verbal argument they had which escalated into something physical.The man allegedly told police he went to his bedroom to get away from Roth, and when he tried to close the door, she shoved it open, cutting his arm."Yeah I did see it, it was on his arm, forearm right there. I guess it was all bruised and stuff," said neighbor and eyewitness Noel Jacob.Jacob says the couple would fight often, but they had an "understanding.""I think she's taking advantage of him, but at the same time he's taking advantage of her," Jacob said.A warrant has been issued for Roth's arrest on a charge of "injury to elderly."If you know where she is, you are urged to call police.