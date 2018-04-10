No survivors after small plane crashed on Arizona golf course

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KTRK) --Authorities say no one survived a fiery plane crash Monday night on a suburban Phoenix golf course adjacent to the grounds where the PGA Tour holds a popular tournament.
ABC15 reports that emergency crews responded to the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course, the sister course to the Stadium Course where the Waste Management Phoenix Open is held each February.
Scottsdale Police and Fire currently on scene of downed aircraft on the TPC- 8100 E Bell Rd. No information on injuries at this point. PIO in route— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) April 10, 2018
At least six people are reported dead. Nobody on the ground was hurt.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the Piper PA-24 Comanche went down in Scottsdale, Arizona, shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.
The single-engine Comanche can have four or six seats.
The names of the victims have not been released yet.
The National Transportation Safety Board is on site and investigating.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.