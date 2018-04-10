No survivors after small plane crashed on Arizona golf course

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say no one survived a fiery plane crash Monday night on a suburban Phoenix golf course adjacent to the grounds where the PGA Tour holds a popular tournament. (KTRK)

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KTRK) --
Authorities say no one survived a fiery plane crash Monday night on a suburban Phoenix golf course adjacent to the grounds where the PGA Tour holds a popular tournament.

ABC15 reports that emergency crews responded to the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course, the sister course to the Stadium Course where the Waste Management Phoenix Open is held each February.


At least six people are reported dead. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the Piper PA-24 Comanche went down in Scottsdale, Arizona, shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.

The single-engine Comanche can have four or six seats.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

The National Transportation Safety Board is on site and investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashu.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
23-year-old accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting of Houston man
Sanchez: Taxpayer money safe after firing of accused ex-employee
Cosby lawyer launches fierce attack on 'con artist' accuser
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
Find out what's replacing the 'We Love Houston' sign
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages
Show More
Chase suspects dump pill bottles after robbing Target in Baytown
Retired army general hauls in record 877-pound tuna
Children jump to safety from balcony of burning dance studio
Mom shot, bullets barely miss kids inside apartment
College senior poses with gun and Trump shirt in graduation photo
More News