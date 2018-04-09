Houston police seek public's help to identify shooter posted on Snapchat

Houston police need your help identifying a man seen in a frightening video posted on Snapchat. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who was seen in a social media video firing a weapon out of a moving vehicle.

The Houston Police Department believes the incident may have happened in northwest Houston.

In the video, you can see the man firing a semi-automatic weapon from the backseat of the vehicle. Investigators do not know an exact address, but believe it happened recently.

We showed the video to Houston social media expert Kami Huyse, who says videos like these are getting more common.

"As long as we have social media, there is just this feeling you want to be internet famous, and the easiest way to be internet famous is to do something notable," Huyse said.

WATCH: Snapchat video shows man firing gun outside window
Police are trying to find the man seen on video firing a gun out of a vehicle's window on Snapchat.


While Houston police have not yet identified the man in the video, we have found two Instagram accounts that appear to feature the suspect. Houston police has confirmed to us investigators are looking into these accounts.

When we tried to call a phone number associated with the account, the man on the other end hung up.

Huyse says, what's caught on video is clearly dangerous, and those who recognize the man should call authorities.

"For the general public, we need to be watchful, and if you do see something contact the authorities," Huyse said. "And if see it on your friend's social media channels, don't worry about them hating you for life, report them."

Anyone with information on this incident or on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Sierra Tarbutton told Eyewitness News she feels she's being unfairly judged for this Snapchat video.

A social media expert said Mason Kirby Gray was trying to show off for friends, but led deputies to him with a Snapchat video.

