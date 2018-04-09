HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --When the Houston Astrodome opened in 1965, surely nobody was anticipating this day.
The Domecoming on Monday marks the final opportunity for fans to explore the inside of this now historical landmark before it's changed forever.
"I grew up with the Astrodome, going to the basketball games with my dad," Houstonian Griselda Garza said.
Tickets for the Domecoming were free, but they were distributed quickly.
On Monday afternoon, we found tickets on eBay and Craigslist going for up to $49.99.
About 25,000 people were expected to show up, according to Domecoming organizers.
Bobby Flores, who hoped to catch a glimpse of the inside of the Dome, said he would have paid upwards of $50 for the chance.
"It's a memory," Flores said. "It's there, so why not?"
After today, the Astrodome will be once again closed to the public until renovations begin this fall.
The $105 million overhaul will move the ground level up by two floors, making room for 1,400 parking spots.
If all goes as planned, it'll reopen as an event center by early 2020.
If you still can't get enough of the history of the Astrodome, go check out the Houston Public Library. The library's research center is collecting old Astrodome photos and memorabilia.
Many of the photos came from the now closed Houston Post, including an original blueprint of the dome.
"Practically, they need to do something that will be monetarily efficient," said Houstonian Martha Minnis. "It might mean tearing it down, putting a parking garage or something to generate some revenue."
