Man climbs crane over Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are responding to Hollywood where a man has climbed a construction crane some 200 feet above the ground. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
A man climbed a tall construction crane some 200 feet above Hollywood Boulevard and stayed up there for hours before safely coming down.

The spectacle attracted a mass of spectators on the ground watching as police officers and firefighters worked to try to convince the man to come down on his own.

The crane was near Hollywood Boulevard and El Centro Avenue in Hollywood.

He was wearing no shoes or shirt and appeared to be draped in an American flag. He was spotted climbing and moving around on cables above the crane and slowly descending, then stopping on a platform for more than an hour as he shouted and gestured at the ground and waved the flag.

An urban search and rescue team joined firefighters and police officers who were trying to convince the man to come down.

After about three hours, police said they had the man safely in custody on the ground. He was being treated by paramedics.

It was not immediately clear why he had climbed the crane.

A man draped in the American flag climbed a construction crane high above Hollywood Boulevard.

Report a Typo
Top Stories
Body found may be murder suspect who confessed on Facebook
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby
Flood-damaged Houston synagogue being demolished
Teen charged in 8-year-old's death set to face judge Monday
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
These scammers hope you have a guilty conscience
21 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge
Show More
Top of bus sheared off when it struck overpass
Video of girl's terrified reaction to Easter bunny goes viral
Bartenders worried about fake IDs after DUI's involving minors
Partying at the Astrodome today? What you need to know
Cool front bringing clouds, drizzle, and mist this Monday
More News