EYEWITNESS NEWS UPDATE

All the news you need in :60 seconds

EMBED </>More Videos

A recap of Sunday's top headlines in one minute. (KTRK)

Here are the top stories you need to know for Sunday, April 8, 2018:

New dashcam video shows teen lead deputies on wild chase in bus

New dashcam video shows the wild ride a teen led deputies on after stealing a church bus.
EMBED More News Videos

Dashcam video of bus chase involving teen featured on A&E show Live PD.


Police say woman was stabbed by boyfriend while she slept
Houston police are investigating after a woman was reportedly stabbed by her boyfriend while she was sleeping.
EMBED More News Videos

Police say a woman was stabbed by her boyfriend while she slept in northeast Houston.


President Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack
President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned a "mindless chemical attack" in Syria that killed women and children, called Syrian President Bashar Assad an "animal" and delivered a rare personal criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting the Damascus government.
EMBED More News Videos

More than 40 people, including children, may be dead and many more injured in a possible chemical attack near Syria's capital.


Spring resident Patrick Reed wins first major title, holding off Fowler at Masters

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbuilding fireHouston Astrossex crimestrump towerman killedjewelryHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYEWITNESS NEWS UPDATE
Deputy shot 7 times gets to spend Thanksgiving at home
More eyewitness news update
Top Stories
Body found may be murder suspect who confessed on Facebook
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby
Flood-damaged Houston synagogue being demolished
Teen charged in 8-year-old's death set to face judge Monday
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
These scammers hope you have a guilty conscience
21 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge
Show More
Top of bus sheared off when it struck overpass
Video of girl's terrified reaction to Easter bunny goes viral
Bartenders worried about fake IDs after DUI's involving minors
Partying at the Astrodome today? What you need to know
Cool front bringing clouds, drizzle, and mist this Monday
More News