World mourns victims of Canadian hockey team bus crash

Families in central Canada are mourning the deaths of 15 people killed when a bus carrying a junior hockey team crashed on the way to a game.

The bus was t-boned by a tractor trailer.

Among those killed was the team's coach.

Fourteen others on the bus were injured.

The father of one of those injured tweeted a heart-wrenching photo of some of the players holding hands in their hospital beds.

"We will never forget April 6, 2018 and never forget the members of the Broncos taken from us and injured," said the president of the team Kevin Garinger.

The Broncos, whose players range in age from the teens to 20, were on their way to a semi-final junior league hockey game.

In a statement, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "An entire country is in shock and mourning. This is every parent's worst nightmare."

Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the driver of the tractor trailer truck was not hurt. He was detained for questioning but has since been released.

He's currently undergoing psychological counseling.
