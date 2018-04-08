Water and smoke seen inside Toyota Center following fire

Firefighters are responding to a small fire in a storage unit at the @ToyotaCenter. No injuries. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/sK2FAODt2w — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) April 8, 2018

Firefighters say they still don’t know what started the small storage room fire this morning. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/ocDaXEqitO — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) April 8, 2018

HFD crews investigating reports of smoke on 5th floor of Toyota Center. No fire has been found. Arson investigators have been on scene for more than an hour. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) April 8, 2018

Fire officials are investigating a fire at the Toyota Center.The call came in around 8 a.m. Sunday.Photos from one of the responding crews show water and smoke inside the building.The photos were taken inside the sub-level storage area.Firefighters say the fire started in a small storage unit where old sports equipment is stored.The sprinklers immediately turned on. Not a lot of damage was reported.There was a lot of smoke when firefighters arrived on the scene.Fire crews used fans to clear the smoke from the building.It's not clear what may have sparked the fire.No events at the Toyota Center will be impacted because of the fire.