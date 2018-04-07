Prominent Houston chef charged with indecency with a child
Court records state that Bruce Molzan, chef at Ruggles Black on Kirby, was charged with two counts of indecency with a child on April 4. He posted two $10,000 bonds.
Expect traffic woes with three major highway closures set for weekend
If you are headed out this weekend, make sure you plan ahead for some major highway closures.
Man dies in 4-alarm fire at Trump Tower
The 4-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday and was contained less than an hour later, the FDNY says.
Grab a jacket, it's going to get cold again!
Most of us will wake up to chilly temps in the 40s Sunday morning. A light breeze will keep feels like temps in the 30s, especially northwest of Houston.
Astros fans selling replica rings up to $700 on eBay
After receiving the replica ring, many took to social media to show off their new piece of jewelry. Some fans also placed the replica ring on eBay.