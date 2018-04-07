EYEWITNESS NEWS UPDATE

All the news you need in :60 seconds

From a prominent Houston chef's arrest to a death at Trump Tower in New York, anchor Tom Abrahams has all the news you need to know in 60 seconds.

Here are the top stories you need to know for Saturday, April 7, 2018:

Prominent Houston chef charged with indecency with a child
Court records state that Bruce Molzan, chef at Ruggles Black on Kirby, was charged with two counts of indecency with a child on April 4. He posted two $10,000 bonds.
Local chef charged with indecency with a child


Expect traffic woes with three major highway closures set for weekend
If you are headed out this weekend, make sure you plan ahead for some major highway closures.
Major highway closures happening this weekend, plan ahead


Man dies in 4-alarm fire at Trump Tower
The 4-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday and was contained less than an hour later, the FDNY says.
Sandra Bookman has the latest developments on a fire that broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Midtown.


Grab a jacket, it's going to get cold again!
Most of us will wake up to chilly temps in the 40s Sunday morning. A light breeze will keep feels like temps in the 30s, especially northwest of Houston.
David Tillman has a look at the forecast you can expect over the next eight hours.


Astros fans selling replica rings up to $700 on eBay
After receiving the replica ring, many took to social media to show off their new piece of jewelry. Some fans also placed the replica ring on eBay.
Fans receive replica championship rings

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbuilding fireHouston Astrossex crimestrump towerman killedjewelryHouston
