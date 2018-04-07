Man dies after fire breaks out on Trump Tower's 50th floor in New York

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the latest developments on a fire that broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Midtown. (@PeterThomasRoth/Twitter)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Fire officials say one man is dead after a fire at Trump Tower.

The 3-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday and was contained less than an hour later, the FDNY says.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim was live at the scene:


Twitter video shows flames shooting out of the building.


President Trump is currently at the White House and not at Trump Tower. He tweeted once the fire was contained.



There were no evacuations inside the building, but some people self-evacuated.
