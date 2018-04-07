Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Fire officials say one man is dead after a fire at Trump Tower.The 3-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday and was contained less than an hour later, the FDNY says.Twitter video shows flames shooting out of the building.President Trump is currently at the White House and not at Trump Tower. He tweeted once the fire was contained.There were no evacuations inside the building, but some people self-evacuated.