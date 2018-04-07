Man charged in fatal head-on collision that sent two vehicles into a ditch

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver was killed in a crash with a pickup truck on Hempstead Highway in northwest Houston Friday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person is dead following a Friday night head-on collision.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred at 1180 Hempstead Road after a maroon colored Dodge Ram that was traveling at a high speed collided with a gray colored Mazda, sending both vehicles into a ditch.

Police say the alleged driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as Cory Jinks, 25, had also run a red light while weaving in and out of lanes.

The unidentified driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities confirmed Jinks was intoxicated at the time of the wreck.

Jinks was charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle followed by a $30,000 bond.

Records show Jinks bonded out of jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashdrunk driving deathdrunk drivingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Local chef Bruce Molzan charged with indecency with a child
Embattled chef has history of trouble in month of April
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
INDICTED: What federal officials accuse Backpage.com of doing
Fans endure traffic snarl near downtown Houston
Selena cups going fast -- and hitting eBay
Newlyweds celebrate their marriage with trip to Astros game
Show More
Fan bling! Astros fans selling replica rings up to $500 on eBay
Mom upset daughter issued decades-old book Blake Shelton once used
Gone too soon: The life and legacy of Selena
Cool down on the way! Here's what to expect the next 8 hours
No bond for teen charged in drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old
More News