HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you haven't gotten in line to get your limited-edition Selena collectible cup, you might already be too late.
Two new cups were released at Stripes convenience stores across Texas and Louisiana Saturday, but they were selling out within minutes.
At the store on the South Loop and Wayside, the cups sold out in 10 minutes.
Here they are: the famous @stripesstores #Selena cups! They sold out in ten minutes! #abc13 pic.twitter.com/xVm1Sjv79b— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) April 7, 2018
Fans waited in line for hours, with some lining up for the collectible as early as 3 a.m. The cups did not start selling until 9 a.m.
In Missouri City, at least 100 people showed up to buy the cups.
The frenzy may seem crazy to some, but fans say having it is worth it.
"It's not just a cup. It's Selena's cup. You own it. You cherish it forever. You never use it!" said fan Angelica Gaitan.
SEE ALSO: Why we STILL love Selena
Stripes worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create the two designs featuring the Tejano superstar.
"I am excited to work with Stripes again on these beautiful commemorative cups of my sister featuring Selena's image. One of the designs this year is a watercolor painting created by New York artist Santi Siguenza, and it's also our official logo for the 2018 Fiesta de La Flor event," said Suzette Quintanilla, CEO of Q-Productions.
LIST OF STRIPES STORES IN HOUSTON AREA
There's a black and white cup with a black lid featuring a close-up of Selena's face with her logo in red and her signature white rose.
The other one is described as a watercolor cup, which according to Stripes, is a commissioned art piece designed by New York artist San Sigü Enza and was created especially for the 2018 Fiesta de la Flor event.
PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
Of course, it didn't take long for the cups to show up on eBay.
They're on sale at Stripes for $2.99, but people are selling them on the site for as much as $81.
This is the second time that Stripes has offered a coveted Selena-themed product.
The store sold a different set of cups last year, but the stores sold out quickly.
At last check, you can still get your hands on the cups, or at least try to, at Stripes stores.
A true fan! This girl has a #Selena tattoo AND was smart enough to ask for the box the cups came in! #abc13 pic.twitter.com/NiQy1cePkw— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) April 7, 2018