HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Washing dishes is chore most likely to ruin relationships

EMBED </>More Videos

Can dirty dishes ruin a relationship? Monica Malpass reports during Action News at noon on April 5, 2018. (WPVI)

The key to a happy relationship may be in the kitchen sink.

Researchers say the number one chore most likely to ruin a relationship is washing the dishes.

The study by The Council of Contemporary Families compared a number of household chores and found that women want to split the responsibility of doing the dishes more than any other chore.

Women who constantly do the dishes report conflict and less satisfaction in their relationship than those who split the responsibility with their partner.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckrelationshipsmarriage
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
CDC: 'Nightmare bacteria' found in 27 states
Study: Eating pasta could help you lose weight
Prince Philip recovering from hip surgery in London
Sesame Place now designated as Certified Autism Center
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Houston chef Bruce Molzan charged with indecency with a child
News you need in :60 seconds
No bond for teen charged in drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old
Cool down on the way! Here's what to expect the next 8 hours
Fan bling! Astros fans sport their new replica World Series ring
Victim identified in fatal shooting; 13-year-old suspect still missing
4 arrested after delivery driver shot at during prank pizza order
1 person in serious condition after fire breaks out at Trump Tower
Show More
Selena cups going fast -- and hitting eBay
Gone too soon: The life and legacy of Selena
Overturned 18-wheeler removed from Eastex Freeway
8-year-old killed in drive-by to be laid to rest Saturday
Vehicle crashes into crowd in German city, some dead
More News