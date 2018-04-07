8-year-old killed in drive-by shooting to be laid to rest Saturday

The funeral will be held today for 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins who was shot and killed in a drive-by.

The funeral will be held Saturday for an 8-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting in March.

Friends and family remembered Tristian Hutchins at a vigil Friday night at Emancipation Park.

Hutchins was shot in the head in a drive-by outside a nail salon in Third Ward on March 1.

He died last week after spending weeks on life support.

Tristian's younger sister was also injured by gunfire. She survived the shooting.

Police call it gang gunfire.

Devonte Lockett, 18, has been arrested and is charged with murder. Investigators say they are still looking for others involved.

Lockett is expected to make his first court appearance soon.
