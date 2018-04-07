We are investigating a Homicide in the 17100 block of the East Fwy. at Magnolia. One adult male is confirmed dead. No suspect in custody. PIO en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/i83XjkXd4N — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 7, 2018

A search is underway for the 13-year-old boy suspected in the fatal shooting of a man in east Harris County.Authorities say this all started with a domestic disturbance at about 7:30 p.m. Friday when a man and his girlfriend showed up at a home on Bayou Drive near Forest Trail Drive for parental visitation with a child.That's when there was an argument and investigators say the 13-year-old pulled out a gun, shot the man and took off running into the woods.Investigators have identified the victim as 24-year-old David Jimenez.The victim was placed in a truck by neighbors who tried to take him to the hospital.The driver ended up pulling over to a Shell gas station near the East Freeway at Magnolia, where the victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 20's, was pronounced dead.Deputies looked for the boy in a wooded area near his home and continued their search overnight.Officials described the boy as being Hispanic, but could not say what he was wearing.If you have any information, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.